Section of evangelicals in Kenya pray for Trump to win election

The head of Deliverance Church in Kenya, Bishop Mark Kariuki, has revealed that some evangelicals in Kenya have been praying for US President Donald Trump to win re-election.

Bishop Kariuki said a "Trump victory would be a victory for good morals".

The cleric said that although he has not been keenly following the elections, evangelical churches in Kenya were thinking about values.

"Deliverance Church is part of the evangelical churches, so we think about values," said Bishop Kariuki.

He added: "When former US President Barack Obama came to Kenya, we told him not to bring 'Democrat agenda' in Kenya of advocating abortion and gay relationships.

"It is against this background we are praying that the right person wins the US presidency. However, ultimately the American people will decide who should be their next President," said Bishop Kariuki.

At the same time, Bishop Kariuki dispelled rumours that the church organised vigil prayers for President Trump to win the election.

"We did not have countrywide vigil prayers in Deliverance churches, but I know individuals who were praying seriously for the elections in the US,” he said.

He further said that as the leader of a church, he did not push for church leaders to support Trump or Joe Biden.

"My friends in the church will make their own choices and they can either support President Trump or Joe Biden. The choice entirely depends on them and not the church. I would not like to come in between and confuse them. I normally tell them to let God's choice win."

He said the Deliverance Church in Kenya has many branches across the country and he is not in charge of the parishes that reportedly held prayers for President Trump.

