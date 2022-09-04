Section of city roads to be closed tomorrow ahead of Supreme Court ruling

The police will close a section of roads leading to the Supreme Court on Monday ahead of the apex court's ruling on the presidential petition.

In a statement on Sunday, Nairobi Area traffic boss Vitalis Otieno said the advance notice will enable Kenyans to plan their week and avoid disruptions likely to be occasioned by the Supreme Court proceedings.

“The road shall be closed after we get a directive from the Supreme Court which will be in two hours before the time given out by the supreme court,” Said Mr Otieno.

Ngong Road will be closed at the junction of Ngong Road 1st Avenue (opposite NHIF).

Motorists will not be allowed to access CBD through Kenyatta Avenue via Cathedral road but instead are advised to use Haile Selassie Avenue.

Cathedral Road/ Milimani Ngong Road which accesses Milimani Law Courts will be closed at Kenyatta Avenue/ Valley Road junction (NSSF).

Only vehicles heading to the court will be allowed. All other motorists are advised to use Valley Road.

Cathedral Road/Haile Selassie Avenue junction will also be closed and motorists are advised to use the alternative route of Haile Selassie/Ngong road.

On August, 22, opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a petition challenging the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of William Ruto as President-elect.