Seconds from death: Tanker explosion survivors recount ordeal

Fuel tanker explosion

Two brothers who survived the fuel tanker explosion in Malanga, Siaya County recuperate at Yala sub-county hospital. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One man left his family watching the evening news to heed to a call by his friend to scoop fuel from the tanker.
  • Another one, a boda boda rider, only survived because he had rushed back to his house to get a jerry can.

They toyed with death and survived by a whisker, 13 others were not as lucky. Survivors of the fuel tanker accident in Gem that left 31 people nursing serious burns recounted their ordeal from their hospital beds at the Yala sub-county hospital yesterday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. CPA not a charitable organisation, Muturi tells UK

  2. Deadly tanker explosion survivors recount ordeal

  3. Revealed: How Joannah Stutchbury died

  4. South Sudan stops Covid vaccination

  5. Somalia army kills 50 al-Shabaab militants in two operations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.