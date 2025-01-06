Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Ronny Kiplangat and Bernard Kavuli freed

At least four of the 29 Kenyans reported missing after they were allegedly abducted by unknown individuals have been found alive, their families have confirmed.

Billy Munyiri Mwangi, 24, a college student, and Ronny Kiplangat, brother of cartoonist Kibet Bull, were found on Monday morning in Embu and Machakos counties, respectively.

Peter Muteti, 22, who was abducted by unknown individuals in Uthiru on December 21, 2024, has been found alive in the Nairobi CBD and reunited with his family.

Bernard Kavuli, a content creator who was abducted in Ngong in December, 2024, has been found alive in Kitale, his family confirmed.

Frail

Billy Mwangi's father talks about how his son resurfaced after abduction

Mwangi, who went missing on December 21, after being abducted by four hooded men in Embu town arrived home looking frail.

According to his family, he was not able discuss his ordeal immediately and was taken to hospital for medical check-up.

On the other hand, Kiplangat, who went missing after attending a church service in Kikuyu on December 25, 2024, told his family that he was dumped in Machakos.

His sister Mercy Cherotich told the Nation that he called on Monday morning, saying he had been set free and was on his way to Nairobi.

“He was not able to say much. He was struggling,” she said.

Mwangi was roughed up by hitherto unidentified individuals as he was awaiting services at a barbershop in Embu town on Saturday, December 21.

His father Gerald Karicha on January 2 told the High Court in Nairobi that Mwangi’s abductors had trailed him for days before he went missing.

The getaway car, Karicha told Justice Bahati Mwamuye, was a double cab while the vehicle that trailed him was a white Toyota Fielder, registration KDG 527 D.

“Your honour, that car had surveyed my home for three days. The other car was a double cabin pick up which was behind that Toyota Fielder car,” he narrated amidst sobs.

He narrated that the Fielder was leading the double cabin, but it sped off upon reaching where Mwangi was. He said that four men alighted from the double cabin and whisked his son away.