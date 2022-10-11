Search for the next DCI boss kicks off

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) on Tuesday morning kicked off interviews for the next Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A total of 10 officers that were shortlisted for the position will be interviewed for the position that fell vacant after former DCI George Kinoti resigned last month.

The candidates are: Police Internal Affairs Unit boss Amin Mohamed, detective Nicholas Kamwende, former Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Boss Munga Nyale, Mr Bernard Marasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat and Bomet County Police Commander Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.

Others are David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Paul Ndambuki and Dr Simon Wanderi, the Head of Investigations at Kenya Railways.

NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said the commission will know who the winner will be after the end of the interviews and that the interviews will not be broadcasted. This is because of the sensitive nature of the information that the candidates may disclosed in the process.

"All the candidates are very competent candidates and long serving career police officers with very wide knowledge on matters criminal investigations and I believe we shall be able to get a suitable candidate from them," said Mr Kinuthia.

He added that the commission had received memoranda on the 10 from members of the public and added that none contained information that was incriminating the candidates.

The commission is expected to nominate three persons and forward their names to President William Ruto who will then appoint the next DCI.

Internal Affairs Unit Head Amin Mohamed was the first candidate to be ushered into the interview room at the Kenya School of Government.