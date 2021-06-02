Search for Chesogon bodies called off as Nyanza battles rising lake

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya and other security officers honour people who died in mudslides, during a ceremony at Chesegon Trading Centre Kenya on the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties, on April 23, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  NATION TEAM

What you need to know:

  • The government called off the search for bodies, saying it was impossible to retrieve any more of them from the debris owing to huge boulders and mounds of soil that had buried them.
  • Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya laid wreaths on the banks of Chesegon River to mark the end of the search.
  • Meanwhile, Nyanza residents have raised concerns over the rising levels of Lake Victoria. Residential and commercial properties on the shoreline have been submerged.

The agony of failing to find loved ones for over five days on Thursday took a heavy toll on residents of disaster-hit Chesogon.

