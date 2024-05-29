Scrap Metal Council protests Sh30,000 fine for suspect

The Scrap Metal Council has protested the release of a driver who was arrested for transporting scrap batteries to Tanzania through Voi Border Point on a Sh30,000 fine, saying it negates efforts to fight the vice.

Through its chairman, Francis Mugo, the council accused the Judiciary of derailing the fight against the smuggling of scrap metal to neighbouring countries through the Voi Border Point.

"Imagine a situation where a person commits an offence relating to scrap metal and the law provides for a fine of Sh1 million and the accused is fined Sh30,000?" asked Mugo.

"We call on the Chief Justice (Martha Koome) to look into these matters and give advice as the council is getting frustrated in its efforts," added Mugo.

The suspect, Peter Ngaire, appeared before Voi Magistrate Cecilia Githinji and pleaded guilty.

He was accused of illegally exporting scrap batteries into Tanzania without a licence on May 26, 2024 while driving truck registration number KDG 039 Y.

The court ordered him to pay a fine of Sh30,000.

Sh1 million

Mr Mugo said such actions by the courts negate the fight against smuggling when the vice remains illegal.

Under the Scrap Metal Act, 2022, any person who contravenes this section of the law commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both.

The law further provides that any person who engages in scrap metal trading without a licence commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding ten (10) million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three (3) years or to both, and for a second offence to a fine not exceeding twenty (20) million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both.

This comes as the owner of the scrap metal is expected to be arraigned on Monday following the completion of investigations.

According to Voi sub-County Police Commander Ibrahim Dafalla, the owner of the scrap batteries will be charged with the relevant charges as stipulated in law.

"The police have completed the investigation and we have handed over the file to the office of the ODPP for further instructions and he will be charged on Monday once the ODPP recommends the relevant charges," he said.

Scrap dealers have repeatedly called for more punitive measures to be taken against those caught smuggling the materials out of the country. They blame the courts and law enforcement agencies for collaborating with the dealers.

Illegal business

This, they say, is helping to escalate the illegal business along Kenya's porous borders.





According to Kenya's Scrap Metal Council, scrap metal smuggling in East Africa is facilitated by porous borders. Busia, Namanga, Taveta and Lunga Lunga are some of the hotspots through which scrap is smuggled into Uganda and Tanzania.

While traders have been fined, the Council believes that the revocation of trading licences is key to deterring the trade in stolen metal. This will also improve the regulation of the scrap metal industry in Kenya and protect critical infrastructure from vandalism.























