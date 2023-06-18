Scrap Metal Association demands disciplinary action against KRA officials

The Scrap Metal Association has protested a move by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials manning Taveta Hololi station to release two trucks loaded with scrap batteries en route to Tanzania under unclear circumstances.

The association says it has lodged a formal complaint with KRA to explain the circumstances under which the trucks were released.

"As a council, we did not issue an export licence for the export of scrap batteries. I will officially lodge a complaint with the KRA against the officials who aided and abetted the smuggling," said Francis Mugo, chairman of the scrap association.

The two trucks, registration numbers KBR 715J and KBK 349D, were transporting over 30 tonnes of scrap batteries to the neighbouring country on Friday.

Police manning the station intercepted them, but they were released shortly afterwards by KRA officials in unclear circumstances, sparking protests from the council.

Mr Mugo says it is unfortunate that the officers are frustrating the work of various stakeholders who are trying to bring sanity to the metal industry.

Mr Mugo said KRA should be a partner in the fight against the smuggling of scrap metal to neighbouring countries and not frustrate the work of other officers fighting the vice.

He noted that despite the incident, the council would continue to push for partnership in the fight against the vice.

Mr Mugo condemned the massive smuggling of scrap batteries into Tanzania, which he said posed a serious threat to the local industry.

"I wrote to the Commissioner General and the Inspector General of Police last week on the need to work together in fighting illegal businesses along our borders," Mr Mugo said.

"We can only control the vice if we work together. The council doesn't man the border posts, it's the job of the police and the KRA, if we work together we will easily stop the illegal business. Unfortunately, some corrupt officers collude with smugglers to allow the illegal business to continue," Mr Mugo added. Mr Mugo added.

Taveta, Busia and Namanga border posts have been identified as some of the most used by smugglers to export scrap metal to Tanzania and Uganda.

I have raised the matter with the Mombasa, Busia and Kajiado county commissioners on the need for enforcement to curb the vice," said Mr Mugo.

The council chairman told those involved in the illegal business that their days were numbered and that the authority had already embarked on an exercise aimed at weeding out rogue dealers in the industry.

"The law is clear that it is illegal to export scrap metal and therefore they are doing so knowing that they are engaging in an illegal business. The council will not hesitate to revoke their licences," he warned.