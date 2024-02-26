At least 10 killed in Machakos road accident

More than 10 passengers have died on the spot in a grisly road accident in Katangi area in Machakos County.

The Matatu which was travelling from Zombe market in Kitui East to Nairobi lost control as it negotiated a corner while descending towards Athi River, where it rolled several times.

Machakos County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia said first responders to the accident initially retrieved eight bodies from the mangled wreckage, with three others still missing.

Mr Lololia told the Nation that the accident happened around 5.30 pm.

"It seems from the appearance; that the driver was unable to control the Matatu on the sloppy stretch towards the river," he said.

The police commander said once it veered off the road, the Matatu, a Mitsubishi FH model, rolled in the thicket and almost plunged into Athi River.

"We have mobilised several ambulances to rush the injured passengers to nearby hospitals in both Kitui and Machakos counties for emergency medical attention.