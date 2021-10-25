Scientists monitor new mutation of the Delta variant 

Mashujaa Day

Revellers enjoy time off at the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach on Mashujaa day on October 20, 2021. Many Kenyans preferred to stay indoors due to the hard economic times occasioned by Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the government relaxed the restrictions after the country controlled its fourth Covid-19 wave.
  • Ministry of Health is keenly monitoring the spread of the AY.4.2 sub-variant through genomic surveillance.

A new coronavirus descendant related to the Delta variant, called AY.4.2, is being closely monitored by scientists in the US, UK, Russia and Israel.

