Scientists identify organisms in mosquitoes that can help fight malaria

Scientists have identified a microbe in mosquitoes that is sexually transmitted and could be used in the fight against malaria.

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Africa continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.
  • The continent accounts for 93 per cent of the 409,000 global malaria deaths.

Scientists have identified a microbe  (organism) in mosquitoes that is sexually transmitted and could be used in the fight against malaria. The microbe could deactivate their ability to pass the disease on to humans.

