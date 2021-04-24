999 call
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Schoolgirl saved after calling 999

NMG logo (6)

By  Nicholas Komu

In a rare instance, a distress call to police emergency hotline 999 led to the rescue of an abducted Form Four candidate from a suspected sexual predator in Nyeri Town.

Related

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.