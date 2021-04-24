Schoolgirl saved after calling 999

In a rare instance, a distress call to police emergency hotline 999 led to the rescue of an abducted Form Four candidate from a suspected sexual predator in Nyeri Town.

The 2am distress call to the police call centre resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old matatu driver by an undercover police unit based at the Nyeri Central Police Station.

The series of events leading up to the dramatic operation began on Wednesday morning when the 21-year-old left Nyeri for Homa Bay via Nairobi.

She had finished her exams last Monday at a day school in Mathira. The Nation has learnt that she had been living in a rented house near the school.

She boarded a matatu headed for Nairobi but her journey was cut short at Kenol in Murang’a County owing to the ongoing containment measures.

After consulting with her kin, she made the decision to return to Nyeri and plan for the trip on another day.

2NK Sacco

According to police reports, she boarded a matatu belonging to the 2NK Sacco with the driver allegedly promising to help her get a room to spend the night.

“The matatu arrived in Nyeri at about 6pm and the lady says that the driver kept driving around promising to get a room somewhere,” Nyeri Central sub county police commander Paul Kuria said.

The duo would reportedly have supper together in Nyeri Town and at around 9pm, the driver said he had found a room for the woman to spend the night. She was to pay Sh600. He reportedly drove her to Skuta on the suburbs of Nyeri, but to her shock, this was not lodging, it was the driver’s house.

“The driver promised that he lives with the family and that she should not be afraid because his wife and children would come back later in the night,” Mr Kuria said.

Police said that the driver then showered and upon finishing, he walked out naked and tried to force himself on the woman.

Skuta shopping centre

She, however, managed to grab her phone and run out of the house and hid behind a kiosk at the Skuta shopping centre. All this time, she was in her school uniform.

From her hiding spot he called her father who then reported the matter to police through the 999 emergency line.

The distress call was relayed to the Nyeri County police command and an undercover police squad was dispatched.

The officers located the woman where she had been hiding and hatched a plan to entrap the driver.

As soon as she was under protective custody of the officers, she was asked to call the driver and request him to pick her. He agreed and drove right into the trap of the officers who lay in waiting near a petrol station.

A police report seen by the Nation shows that the driver tried to evade them but police deflated one of the front tyres, immobilising the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the matatu impounded. The student’s luggage was recovered from the vehicle. Police say the driver will be charged with abduction and attempted rape.