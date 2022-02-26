School heads demand funds for KCSE exams 

Kahi Indimuli

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association National Chairman Kahi Indimuli during an event on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ministry of education yet to release free day secondary education funds.
  • Ministry has warned principals from sending students home because of school fees.

Secondary school heads want the government to release the fourth quarter of the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) funds before the start of the national examinations to enable them prepare adequately.

