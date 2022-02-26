School heads demand funds for KCSE exams 

Secondary school heads want the government to release the fourth quarter of the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) funds before the start of the national examinations to enable them prepare adequately.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli yesterday said majority of the institutions are unable to buy the required chemicals, equipment and other necessities that students will require during the KCSE examinations scheduled to start today.

“Schools are financially strained as they need to buy the materials for the Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Woodwork, Art and Craft and all the other practical subjects, but as we speak, principals say bank accounts are empty,” said Mr Indimuli.

He said the government has only released three quarters of the FDSE capitation with only one week left before the schools close by Friday this week.

Mr Indimuli said since 2020, parents whose children are in boarding schools have not consistently been paying school fees.

“Currently, the payment of school fees is at 40 per cent and this has caused principals to resort to heavy borrowing from suppliers,” said Mr Indimuli.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned principals from sending students home because of school fees, a move that heads feel should be addressed to ensure that parents do not neglect their duties.

Principals who spoke to the Sunday Nation said the continued threat from the Ministry of Education to punish heads who send students home for fees should stop.

School fees balance

“When the ministry threatens to punish a principal because of asking a student with a huge fee balance to go home for school fees yet schools have no cash, how are we expected to operate the schools?” asked a principal in Samburu County.

The heads said some students have never cleared fees since they were in Form One yet they will be sitting KCSE exams this year.

They said majority of the parents with children in boarding schools are capable of paying fees.

“So who is supposed to clear the debt they have left. Those students eat and sleep in school. We have employed staff to serve them who require salaries every month,” added the principal.

Another principal in a day school in Kisii County said they entirely depend on government funding.

“We require the funding urgently to enable us to prepare for the KCSE practical papers and also pay our non-teaching staff,” he said.

The government releases funds for the free primary and free secondary education at the ratio of 50:30:20.

The government pays Sh22, 244 annually as capitation for all secondary school students under the programme.

Disbursed funds

National schools parents are required to pay Sh53,554 per year while those with children in category B boarding schools and extra county schools parents pay Sh40, 535 annually.

For the 2021 school calendar, the ministry reduced the fees to Sh45,000 for national schools while students in extra county schools paid Sh35,000 as part of the measurers to cushion parents from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan told Sunday Nation that the government reorganised the release of funds to schools in four quarters.

“The financial year has not ended. From the guidelines issued, the ministry is to disburse funds in four quarters. The last quarter starts on April 1,” said Dr Jwan.

In July 2021 when the first term started, the government released Sh17.47 billion to primary and secondary schools. Of this amount, Sh2.62 billion was meant for learners in primary schools while Sh14.85 billion was to support secondary school students. The funding to secondary schools was 25 per cent of the total capitation.

In second term, the government released a further Sh17.5 billion to schools. Sh15.3 billion was disbursed to secondary schools while Sh2.2 billion went to primary schools.

In January, the government released Sh19 billion to schools. Secondary schools received Sh14 billion while the remaining was released to primary schools and special needs schools. The funds amounted to 25 per cent of the total capitation.