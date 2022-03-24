Sauti Sol’s Savara ‘reintroduces’ himself in debut solo album

For years, Devin Mudigi’s fans have known him as Savara, the second lead singer and producer of the award-winning music group Sauti Sol.

Now, through his debut album Savage Level, Savara seeks to “reintroduce” himself.

Sauti Sol has built a name for itself locally and internationally, placing the band among the few artistes from Africa who require little introduction.

But last year, the band announced that its members will be pursuing solo careers, to the dismay of their fans.

“There was a lot of talk about us when we decided to launch solo careers. A good number of our fans thought that this was the end for us. But the truth is, as individuals, we have unique talents that need to be explored at a personal level,” Savara says.

“The album is very personal to me because it is my first solo album. If you listen to the songs, I sing about the hood, anxiety and many other things. I had to be vulnerable and reveal things about me that have never been made public.”

The 14-track album took him one-and-a-half years to make.

Savara Mudigi performs at Nairobi Street Kitchen, Westlands on February 22, 2022 during the listening party of his 'Savage Level' album. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Each song from the album has a sentimental meaning for him. “Sababisha”, he says, is a call to action for young people.

“Growing up in Eastlands, I used to see a lot of people who worked in Industrial Area walk to work. These were our parents. They knew the importance of providing for their families regardless of how tough the situation was.

“And that is what I would advise my fellow youth to do; not to wait for someone to make the way for them but rather than take action,” he explains.

Africans, he says, have broken their way in the world and earned global recognition. This is a testament to how far young people can go and achieve.

“Anxiety”, he reveals, was conceived at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Savara recalls when he received a phone call from a friend telling him about the sudden death of a colleague.

“This person had taken their own life. This information affected me to a point where I could not record any music. When I look at men out here, they are going through a lot of emotional stuff. And they do not speak out. This is very dangerous. The response I have received through this song is mostly from men.”

“Fashionista” is for his mother. Not many people know this about him, but when Savara was growing up, he would work on the sewing machine to help his mother, who was a tailor. This was mostly during the December festive season when his mother would receive a lot of orders.

“This tour is the beginning of our journey being ‘Alone-Together’. It is a wonderful journey in which we are self-actualising by showcasing our personal strengths and characters as the artistes who came together to form Sauti Sol,” the band wrote last year as they announced the solo projects.

Judging from the history of other music groups whose members went their separate ways, many people were of the opinion that this was the beginning of the end for the band.

In the early 2000s the music group Sema, consisting of Sanaipei Tande, Pam Waithaka and Kevin Waweru, ruled the airwaves. But their high-flying music career lasted only a short while as they later broke up.

Then we had Camp Mulla – Karun, Kus Ma, Shappaman, Mykie Tooni and Taio – who brought a fresh sound. Karun, the only member still active, recently revealed that the group split because at the time, the industry did not have established structures.

In most cases, the lead singer is usually the only one who is able to make a successful musical career after going solo.

This, Savara says, is not entirely the case for Sauti Sol.

Sauti Sol band members, from left, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Bien-Aimé Baraza. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“At the beginning it was crazy and very challenging. I was used to being in a group of four people sharing responsibilities. Whenever we encountered problems, they were easily solved,” Savara says.

“I realised when you are the only star, other people around you feed off your energy. If you panic, everybody panics. If you show confidence, it reflects on them.”

All this was emotionally draining for him, and there was a time in the making of the album that he contemplated giving up.

“I had to look for a life coach and go through some sessions. I was going through pressure to succeed and the fear of failure...”

He realised he was going through the same emotions a new artiste goes through – the fear of the unknown.

“I recently did an appearance and the audience were looking at me with fresh eyes. Not as Sauti Sol but as Savara. They were sort of asking me what I was bringing to the table.”