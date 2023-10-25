Ruto tours Uhuru Gardens ahead of King Charles III's visit next week

President William Ruto on Wednesday toured Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi in preparation for the upcoming royal visit by Britain's King Charles III and Queen Carmilla.

The Head of State, who returned to the country on Tuesday evening from an official visit to Saudi Arabia, arrived at the gardens around midday.

He was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale, Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, CS for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Aisha Jumwa and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other leaders.

The president said it was an honour for the country to be chosen by the king and queen for their first visit to a Commonwealth nation.

'Strengthen our cooperation'

“Kenya is honoured that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have chosen our country for their first visit to a Commonwealth nation. This choice is a testament to the depth of our relationship and the mutually beneficial nature of our partnership. The visit is an important opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in a number of areas of common interest,” he said.

Ahead of Their Majesties' State Visit to Kenya, The King and Queen hosted a reception for the Kenyan diaspora in the UK at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The reception marked the 60th anniversary of Kenya's independence and celebrated the warm relations between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Kenya from October 31 to November 3 at the invitation of President Ruto.

British High Commission

On October 11, the British High Commission in Nairobi said the visit will serve as a "celebration of the enduring and warm relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom, highlighting the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge".

The King and Queen will visit Nairobi and Mombasa counties and surrounding areas.

Their Majesties' programme will reflect how Kenya and the UK are working together, in particular, to increase mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote opportunities and employment for young people, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.

While in Kenya, the two will meet President Ruto, First Lady Rachael Ruto and various members of the Kenyan Government, as well as UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders and Kenyan marines training alongside British Royal Marines.