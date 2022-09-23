Ruto to open 13th Parliament on Thursday

President William Ruto will open the 13th Parliament on Thursday, September 29, with a joint address.

In a circular signed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi, the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament will commence at 2:30pm.

“Nowtherefore, all Members of Parliament and general public are hereby notified that the Opening of the Thirteenth Parliament shall be held in the National Assembly Chamber, main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” it reads in part.

This will commence the sitting of the 13th Parliament following the swearing-in, and induction of members of both Houses.

According to Article 132(1) of the Constitution, it is the function of the President to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The constitution also says that the President shall address a special sitting of Parliament once every year, and may address Parliament at any other time.

This also comes as the country expects the President to name his cabinet after his visit to both the UK and the US.