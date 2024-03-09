Ruto to KDF: A stable military equals a stable nation

The newly promoted Kenya Defence Forces early Saturday took oath of office, with President William Ruto reiterating the significance of the military in the stability of a nation.

On Friday President Ruto promoted various senior officers in the military and reassigned some to diplomatic roles.

“Your appointment signifies your commitment to Kenya, and your professionalism as officers. And the positions that you’re being appointed to are positions you have merited out of your commitment to service to the people of Kenya,” Dr Ruto told the officers.

“I’m confident that the positions you now occupy are positions you’re going to use to build the military as an institution. The strength of a nation comes from the strength of institutions that make up the nation.”

The Commander-in-Chief Friday named Lt-Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri as the new Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) as part of changes likely to have implications on succession in the military.

Lt-Gen Kahariri, who was a major general before his promotion, replaced Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi who has retired after being in service for 42 years.

The Head of State named Lt-Gen Mwangi as Kenya’s ambassador to Tehran, Iran while Lt-Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru who left service after attaining retirement age was named to the same position in Islamabad, Pakistan.

“I know I have given you difficult stations. Tehran and Islamabad are not very easy, but I know you are up to that responsibility, and will use your immense experience to man those stations. You are the right people for the jobs,” President Ruto told Lt Gen Mwangi and Lt Gen Njiru.

At the same time, Dr Ruto promoted Kenya Navy commander Maj-Gen Jimson Mutai to the rank of Lt-Gen and appointed him the vice-chancellor of the National Defence College.

Furthermore, Lt-Gen David Tarus and Maj-Gen Thomas Ng’ang’a were named Army and Navy commanders, respectively.

Speaking during the swearing-in, President Ruto said the KDF was a very important institution in the Republic of Kenya because of its critical place in ensuring stability of the country.

“Without security and stability, it becomes much more difficult to achieve all the other aspirations as a nation. The aspirations for economic development, social development, and political progress; will be undermined if institutions that guarantee the stability of a nation are not in good shape,” he explained.

He implored the newly promoted officers to keep the tradition that today identifies the security agencies –the KDF included – as a professional organisation with great integrity.

President Ruto expressed his satisfaction with the patriotism, professionalism, and dedication to the security personnel in the country. While urging them to keep up the spirit, he said they have contributed immensely to the progress of the country.

He assured the KDF of the government’s support, explaining that the state was working collaboratively to the fabric of the society is intertwined so that Kenya can be one nation. A nation that is devoid of negative influence.

“I listen to you very carefully when you took your oath of office. I really want you to reflect on your oath of office because it speaks to the core of what we should be as a nation,” President Ruto said.

“It is my desire that we eliminate tribalism and ethnicity, marginalization in our nation. That we consolidate our country into a united, progressive, peaceful, and stable nation. It is the way we are going to make progress in Kenya,” he added.



