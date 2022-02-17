Ruto team meets DRC envoy over cow remarks

Ababu Namwamba and Malenga Omoy Charlotte

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba with Democratic Republic of Congo Head of Missions Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At a campaign rally in Nyeri on Monday, the DP made remarks that seemed to mock the Congolese.
  • Dr Ruto has since apologised for the remarks, stating that his comments had been taken out of context.

Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team has moved to dispel fears of a diplomatic misunderstanding between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo following comments by the DP which appeared to disparage the Central African nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.