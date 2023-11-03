Ruto’s plan to strip NLC of key functions gathers steam

President William Ruto’s plan to wrestle away valuation and compulsory acquisition of public land powers from the National Land Commission (NLC) is now a matter of when, and not if.

A Bill before Parliament sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah seeks to strip NLC of the two roles and transfer the same to the relevant ministry.

According to the Land Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Lands Cabinet secretary will now have the power to do valuation and compulsory acquisition of land for State projects, should the government-backed draft legislation be enacted.

If passed and assented to by the President, the Lands CS will take over a role that has been performed by the commission since its inception.

According to the Bill, whenever the national or county government wants to acquire some land, such a request shall be submitted to the Lands CS to acquire the land compulsorily.

Further, the CS may reject the request by the acquiring entity should the minister establish that the acquisition does not meet the requirements of law, and shall inform the acquiring entity of such an outcome within 14 days.

This means that the Lands CS will now have the powers to sanction or reject all land acquisition requests.

“Whenever the national or county is satisfied that it may be necessary to acquire some particular land, the respective Cabinet secretary or the CEC shall submit a request for acquisition of land to the CS to acquire the land compulsorily,” reads the Bill in part.

“The Cabinet secretary shall by regulations, prescribe a criteria and guidelines to be adhered to by the acquiring public bodies in the acquisition of land,” it adds.

The Bill, which has been published for first reading, states that should the acquisition request be accepted by the Lands CS, the minister shall cause the affected land to be mapped out and valued using set valuation criteria.

The CS shall then establish that the acquiring public body has identified the number and maintains a register of persons in actual occupation of the land.

“Upon approval of the request, the CS shall publish a notice to that effect in the Gazette and shall deliver a copy of the notice to the Registrar and every person who may hold legitimate interest in the land,” the Bill states.

The notice shall specify the purpose for which the land is to be compulsorily acquired and the location, general description and approximate area of the land.

The registrar shall make an order prohibiting or restricting dealings with the affected portion of land thereof until it vests in the acquiring public body.

All these will be achieved by amending certain provisions of sections 107, 108, 110 and 111 of the principal Act and deleting the word “commission” and replacing it with “Cabinet secretary”.

This comes five months after President Ruto put the Gershom Otachi-led commission on notice, saying it will no longer handle valuation of land for compulsory acquisition by the government.

While touring Isiolo County, the President accused the NLC of being corrupt, saying it was overvaluing or undervaluing land based on bribes. “I have already instructed the NLC that they will no longer conduct evaluations for land compensation. The Lands ministry will carry out the valuations to ensure every Kenyan receives their fair share,” he said.

As one of the independent commissions, Article 67 outlines NLC’s responsibilities, including managing public land on behalf of the national and county governments, recommending a national land policy, conducting land-related research, and investigating land injustices, among other tasks.