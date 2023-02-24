Ruto's Kenya Kwanza did not promise cheap electricity, David Ndii tells Kenyans

Kenyan economist David Ndii, who chairs the President's Council of Economic Advisers, has set the record straight regarding soaring power bills.

On Thursday, the economist had an exchange of words with Kenyans on social media over the cost of power.

Mr Ndii defended the government of President William Ruto, saying cheap electrcity did not feature in his manifesto.

“If you cared to peruse our manifesto, you would have noted that cheap power does not feature in our pledges on electricity,” Mr Ndii said.

He urged Kenyans to take their time to understand how the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) comes up with the power bills.

“Take time to understand power bills. Fuel cost adj is a production cost. HFO plants operate like posho mills — they are paid for generation, fuel is a pass-through to consumers. The water levies pay for catchment conservation. Itemisation is for transparency [sic],” he said.

The economist said that the only way to have cheap power is to take South Africa’s route - where power is only available for a few hours.

“On power bills, we have two choices. Costly power available 24/7, or cheap power available a few hours a day, like SA.”

Inside the Kenya Kwanza manifesto was a promise to accelerate geothermal resource development as a way of reducing the cost of power.

Dr Ruto assured Kenyans he would improve the reliability of power and bring down its costs.

“Turn around Kenya power. We will delink government development initiatives, leaving Kenya Power to operate on commercial principles,” the manifesto reads.

Early this year, President Ruto said that the government was working towards lowering electricity tariffs, adding that his administration was to prioritise low-income earners and manufacturers in the tariff review process.

“In three months, we will have public consultation to ensure we have tariffs that are affordable to those at the bottom of the economic pyramid and our manufacturers,” he said in January.

Kenyans are facing a high cost of living, which has attracted the attention of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition leader, Mr Raila Odinga.