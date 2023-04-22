Ruto outlines plan to lower cost of food

President William Ruto on Saturday asked Kenyans to trust his plan to bring down the cost of living, saying it will be hinged on construction of dams for massive irrigation, as well as provision of subsidised farm inputs.

The President said the two measures will bring down the cost of production, which will lead to reduced prices of basic commodities, adding that already, prices were on a downward trend following interventions by his administration.

“When we came in the price of unga was Sh230 but last week it came down to Sh170. The journey has begun and soon the price will drop to Sh150 for the two-kilogramme packet,” he said.

The President said he is committed to building 100 dams across the country to provide water for irrigation so that farmers across the country can produce enough food.

Ruto: My first assignment after swearing-in is lowering cost of living

In Meru County alone, there were eight dams ear marked for construction at a cost of Sh30 billion, and plans were underway to ensure that the projects were completed in the next five years.

“We want to move from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation and this is the only way we can produce enough food. By building dams and providing water for irrigation and domestic use, we will move a step forward in reducing the cost of living,” he said.

He spoke at Laare, Igembe North and Buuri constituencies in Meru County when he launched construction of a road and irrigation project.

In Buuri, he launched the Kiirua Buuri irrigation project that will benefit over 3,500 farmers and will be constructed at a cost Sh284 million.

The President pledged to complete building of 181 markets across the county whose construction started during the previous administration but stalled, adding that the markets which will be equipped with cooling facilities will go a long way in ensuring that farmers’ produce don’t go to waste.

“We will have a big market in every county and my government will provide Sh500 million on top of the Sh250 million budgeted by the county government. This facility will be an ultramodern market with value addition facilities including an aggregation centre so that we kick out brokers from the chain which will benefit farmers,” he said.

On development in Meru, President Ruto said his administration would complete projects that had stalled.

He said there are 430 kilometres of roads that were launched and 180 have been completed, leaving over 200kms incomplete.

“We have embarked on a special programme to complete these projects so that they benefit residents in the movement of their agricultural products.”

On health in Meru, the President said at least Sh500 million would be used to upgrade the Meru Level Five hospital so that the service at the referral hospital can be more effective.

Concerning the miraa market and development of the crop, the Head of State said new regulations had been signed into law, adding that they will restore sanity in the sector and champion the opening of new markets.

The President was accompanied by local leaders including Senate deputy speaker Kathuri Murungi, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wa and Governor Kawira Mwangaza among other leaders.

Speaking at Laare, Mr Inchung’wa told Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga that there was no room for a Handshake in the Ruto administration, adding that they would pursue dialogue in parliament.

“The talks will be held according to the law. We started on Thursday and we will pursue dialogue anchored on the constitution. We tell our friends on the other side that they should adhere to the constitution even as we pursue talks,” he said.