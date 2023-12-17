Ruto: Media is distorting information on Housing Levy

President William Ruto has accused the media for fueling the notion that the housing levy is unconstitutional.

"The problem of it being unconstitutional was made by the media," President Ruto said. He was referring to the contentious housing levy.

The levy suffered a hiccup when the court declared it unconstitutional but maintained that the government should continue collecting the levy.

At the same time, had all factors remained constant, the Kenya Kwanza regime would have wholly fulfilled it's promises to the electorate, especially to tame the cost of living, President William Ruto has said.

But for now, Dr Ruto said, Kenyans will have to wait "for the dollar/ shilling rate to get better," he explained.

"There is no miracle that will happen. We live in a global economy. The price of fuel is not controlled by the government of Kenya. It is controlled by producers. I promised in the context of where we are. If things remained constant, I would have fulfilled my promise( of stabilising the dollar)," Dr Ruto said.

The government, Dr Ruto said, has had to make very difficult and painful decisions, but "it is better to make those decisions today than to put Kenyans in debt distress."

The price of fuel, the president has said, is not determined by his administration but by external factors.

He also insisted that the price of fuel in Kenya was the same as that of Uganda and Tanzania "because we get fuel from the same producers."

The president also maintained that while he has reduced taxes of road and railway development levies and two others, the price of fuel was determined by producers and influenced by other global changes.

On the runaway cost of living and the shooting dollar rate, President Ruto said: "The issue of exchange rate is a factor of many aspects. I came into the office when there was a serious situation caused by COVID-19, a big war in Europe, and a huge drought caused by climate change. All these factors combined to create a situation globally that increased the price of commodities that we import."

He explained that the US Central Bank has increased interest rates from 0.25 to 5.25.

This, he said, is the steepest interest rate interest in its history. "Every country tried to increase liquidity but increased inflation in the process. Ours was almost double digit. What the world has done is to manage liquidation."

According to the head of state, Kenya was only maintaining an artificial exchange rate which was deceitful.

He was referring to the interest rate of a dollar to Ksh130 and that the government was spending Sh206 billion dollars in supporting the Kenya shillings so that it doesn't go to the actual exchange rate. But that was unsustainable, he said.

His regime he said has reduced the levy on import of products that can be manufactured in the country and focus on exports. His regime, he said, is "importing Sh500 billion of food items from edible oil to maize, rice etc."

In his opinion, Kenyans —and the government at large — has not paid adequate attention to agriculture, resulting to the skyrocketing cost of living.





Despite the interventions his regime has made, the president admitted to knowing "there is still no money in people's pockets."

The regime, he said has spent Sh120 billion extra in education and was putting more money in health.

"We have hired 56000 teachers. By the end of next year, we will have an additional 250 000 Kenyans working," he said.

On the concern that the government is broke but extravagant, he defended the numerous foreign trips he has made, touting them as yielding results.

"Would you rather I sit in Nairobi and see Kenya burn down or go to America? Would you rather I not travel or go to South Korea to sort out problems in the electricity space and energy transmission?. I can account for every shilling I have spent on my travel," the president said.





​