Ruto: Kenya to collaborate with Indian Ocean countries for blue economy success

President William Ruto has announced Kenya will work with other Indian Ocean countries to promote sustainable use of ocean resources as part of the country’s bid to transform its blue economy resources.

The President said the new arrangement will be through investment in research and implementation of projects that promote equitable and inclusive benefit sharing of ocean resources under the Oceans Decade of Action programme.

Speaking during the first China-Indian Ocean region forum on development cooperation in China, Dr Ruto pointed out that the cooperation provides an opportunity to elevate the Blue economy, a critical plank in facilitating trade among continents leading to sustained economic growth.

The Head of State explained that the new development is in line with Kenya's bottom-up economic transformation agenda which identifies the Blue economy as a huge underutilised opportunity with enormous transformative capacity to create wealth and reduce poverty.

Consequently, he said, collaborating with other nations resonates with the development agenda of boosting a sustainable blue economy to build together a maritime community with a shared future.

He pointed out that climate change and pollution have begun to take a considerable toll on the oceans, with grave consequences for human health and the sustainability of the blue economy.

To reverse the trend, President Ruto said that a common approach to the agenda is important to keep the oceans safe and secure while managing the use of marine resources sustainably for the benefit of all peoples and nations.

“As we deliberate in this year’s Forum, let us begin by acknowledging that the oceans cannot be protected by a single country or a few countries or those that border them. Oceans are the natural sites for multilateral cooperation,” said the President.

“Our membership of this community is therefore essential for our vision for real shared prosperity within a generation,” he added.

He said he is looking forward to the development of elaborate coherent propositions and effective programmes which will be anchored on robust policies and institutional frameworks to address resource depletion, marine pollution, ocean acidification and other impacts that impair the capacity of oceans to drive a shared prosperity.

“This forum provides us with a most timely opportunity to set the right pace and direction for development cooperation for a sustainable Blue Economy and shared future,” he said.

The forum, hosted by President Xi Jinping, is aimed at rallying national, regional and international efforts and strategies in the quest for effective and sustainable solutions to various challenges facing oceans.

It is an extension of the 10th Belt and Road Initiative, which is a coalition of like-minded and strategically aligned nations bound by a shared ambition to pursue radical economic transformation.

Nonetheless, the Head of State said infrastructural connectivity cannot be deemed complete or sufficient without paying attention to the maritime domain whose role in enhancing connectivity is truly immense.

He pointed out that sustainable exploitation of ocean resources must be anchored on the recognition of the delicate nature of the marine ecosystem and the need to maintain and enhance their resilience.

“We are here, therefore, as an emerging community of nations, chiefly the People’s Republic of China and the Indian Ocean literal countries, bound together by explicit common values and a shared aspiration to open up seas of plenty through investment in the blue economy,” he said.

Nonetheless, the President rooted for the inclusion of even the landlocked nations, saying the Indian Ocean is a critical global trading route.

He argued that globalisation of trade and human mobility depends on the safety and security of the oceans, and therefore every community, irrespective of their location, is a major stakeholder.

“Global cooperation between ocean-bordering states is important, but at the same time, we must recognise that landlocked nations are also legitimate stakeholders of our oceans.”