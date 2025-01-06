Ruto Ghana trip to push Raila AU bid as campaigns hit final stretch  

The government on January 5 said it had made a strong case for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC) as campaigns entered the home stretch ahead of next month’s elections.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, who is also the head of Mr Odinga’s campaign secretariat, told Nation.Africa that President Ruto is expected to travel to Accra, Ghana, on Monday January 6 ahead of President-elect John Dramani Mahama's inauguration on Tuesday January 7. He is expected to meet other heads of State and push Mr Odinga’s bid.

"The President will engage his peers and will later this month be in North Africa while the candidate has engagement plans in West Africa," said Dr Sing’oei.

President Ruto had last week hosted Mr Mahama at his Kilgoris home in Narok County as he stepped up his campaigns for Kenya’s AUC chairmanship bid. President Ruto was joined by Mr Odinga at the meeting.

The meeting came barely a week after the Head of State hosted the outgoing AUC chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat where they also discussed the upcoming regional polls.

Dr Sing’oei said the government and the candidate had taken all the necessary steps to secure the regional post.

"We are progressing well. As you know we have visited all the countries with a clear message for support and the response has been positive. We have seen the president, the Prime Cabinet Secretary (Musalia Mudavadi) and the candidate himself have had visits to different regions reaching out for votes," Dr Sing’oei said.

He went on: "We've done launches, debate and undertaken interviews with national and international media and the critical stage now is securing support ahead of the vote. This is the very sensitive part."

President Ruto is keen to ensure Mr Odinga bags the coveted AUC post as it holds both continental influence and has domestic political implications in his 2027 re-election plan.

For Dr Ruto, securing the seat would cement his stature as a regional leader and grant Kenya a direct influence over decisions affecting the continent.

At the same time, for Mr Odinga, it represents a chance to solidify his legacy and bolster his significance on the global stage.

The outcome could ultimately redefine the political dynamics in Kenya and across Africa.

Mr Odinga has, however, insisted that his AUC bid has nothing to do with backing president Ruto’s administration, arguing that the

Kenyan government supported his candidature after he declared his interest for the seat.

Mr Odinga is facing Djibouti’s foreign minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and former Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard James Randriamandrato with whom they participated in the Mjadala Afrika debate on December 13.

“It is a three-horse race between Kenya, Djibouti and Madagascar. May be best horse win,” he said during the interview on Citizen TV on Friday.

Mr Odinga noted that he will accept the outcome of the February 2025 election, adding that he is however, in the race to win.

“If we win, very good for us. If we lose, so what! We are here in Kenya, there will be basically other things for us to do. So we are not worried about losing. But we are not competing to lose but to win,” he said.

President Ruto last Thursday said Mr Odinga has what it takes to champion the unity and progress of the African continent.

The President said Mr Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson continues to receive tremendous support owing to his proven track record as a Pan-Africanist.

He expressed confidence that Mr Odinga’s leadership will foster peace across the continent, effectively manage conflicts and unlock the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

“We are very confident that the successful bid of Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent change for the better going into the future,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the 4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was the chief guest at the cultural event. President Museveni said the region supports Mr Odinga’s candidature for the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

He pointed out that those in positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change in the continent.

“He will help us in brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States. We are the ones who can say we move and we move,” the Ugandan leader said.

President Ruto rooted for African integration, noting that territorial boundaries should not serve as roadblocks to trade and investment between and among countries.

Instead, he said, nations must collaborate for the greater good of the continent.

“There cannot be a successful Kenya without a thriving East Africa,” the President said.

His sentiments were echoed by President Museveni, who called on African countries to work towards unity of purpose and ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the continent.