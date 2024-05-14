Ruto appoints former ambassador Lazarus Amayo special envoy to the African Union
President William Ruto has appointed outgoing Kenya ambassador to the US Lazarus Amayo as the special envoy of the African Union Champion for Institution Reform.
Mr Amayo will support the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in steering the President's mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform.
According to a statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the Special Envoy is expected to play a critical role in driving AU's institutional reforms in liaison with the State Department for Foreign Affairs and the African Union institutions.
Mr Amayo previously held several senior public positions, among them; Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2018-2020), High Commissioner of Kenya to the United Kingdom (2014-2018), the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Commonwealth Organisation.
The special envoy post previously served as the Director for Europe and Commonwealth Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (2010-2014), High Commissioner of Kenya to Zambia and Malawi and Permanent Representative to COMESA (2006-2010).