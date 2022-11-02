Ruto appoints Adan Mohamed, Bernice Lemedeket to top jobs

President William Ruto has on Wednesday evening announced the appointment of former East African Community Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed and Prof Vincent Machuki, the Director of Kisumu Campus of University of Nairobi, to the Dr David Ndii-led Council of Economic Advisors.

He has also appointed Ms Bernice Sialaal Lemedeket, who previously served at the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) Foundation, as Principal Administrative Secretary and accounting officer of the National Police Service (NPS).

Her appointment comes after Dr Ruto granted the Inspector-General of Police the financial autonomy he promised during campaigns. The Inspector-General of Police is now the accounting officer for the National Police Service, taking that responsibility from the Office of the President.

Dr Ruto had argued that its previous designation had stifled policing and placed the office at the behest of the Executive and the Interior PS.

The announcements were made the same day Dr Ruto unveiled his list of 51 Principal Secretaries.

In nominating the Principal Secretaries who are the accounting officers of ministries, President Ruto has retained five technocrats from President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration. Dr Ruto has also named some politicians in the list.