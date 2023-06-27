Ruto allows UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala to attend Cabinet meetings

President William Ruto has given the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala the green light to attend cabinet meetings with immediate effect.

This was ratified at Tuesday's cabinet meeting and marks a return to the trend established by former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration where Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, who was appointed Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, attended all cabinet meetings.

Mr Malala's inclusion in the cabinet comes barely four months after he was appointed UDA secretary general, replacing Ms Veronica Maina who was nominated for the Senate.

Ruling party's spokesman

The former Kakamega senator, who unsuccessfully contested the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in the last general election and has been given roles such as the ruling party's spokesman and manager, has now added to his political stature and will be heavily involved in national affairs with his inclusion in the country's apex body.

State House did not clarify whether Mr Malala had been appointed as a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, as was the case with Mr Tuju, but only approved his attendance at Cabinet meetings.

Others who will also attend Cabinet meetings are President Ruto's advisers, including his national security adviser Monica Juma, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers David Ndii and Harriette Chiggai, the women's rights adviser.