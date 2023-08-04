Rural roads construction to be monitored using geospatial technologies

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to use geospatial technology to monitor road construction in rural Kenya.

By using the technology, CS Murkomen said the government would save billions of shillings lost to corruption and shoddy work by contractors and ensure timely delivery of projects.

Speaking after a strategic meeting with KeRRA management on Thursday, August 3 morning, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport said there was an urgent need to track road works in rural Kenya to curb corruption and ensure timely delivery of projects.

"I have today directed KeRRA to begin the deployment of geo-spatial technology that will enable us to monitor road works in rural parts of the country, including murram and tarmac roads and bridges," he said.

The CS said the move will go a long way in curbing rampant corruption in the road construction sector, where unscrupulous contractors have been preparing fake reports to show the completion of projects that have not even started.

"I have received information that in some constituencies where insecurity is rampant, some rogue contractors are preparing false reports to show that the roads they have been assigned have been completed when they have not, knowing that there will be no on-site inspection," he said.

CS Murkomen added that he will work with the Ministry of Interior and the provincial administration to monitor road projects to ensure that taxpayers' money is being spent prudently.

"Should high-quality infrastructure is delivered on time, it will be highly beneficial in stimulating economic growth by facilitating trade, investment, tourism and agriculture in line with our bottom-up economic agenda," the CS said.

The Cabinet Secretary further stated that the country will witness the resumption of construction works across the country in the coming months following extensive consultations with road contractors.

"Our efforts to expedite the completion of road works have been hampered by the huge outstanding bill left behind by the previous administration,