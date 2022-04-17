Run peaceful campaigns, politicians told

The violence witnessed during political parties’ nominations could burn this country, Bishop David Kamau of Nairobi and Apostolic Administrator of Nakuru Catholic Diocese, has warned.

Bishop Kamau urged politicians to observe peace during their campaigns saying the violence witnessed during the party primaries should not be allowed to spill over during the campaign periods.

"This kind of violence could easily burn this country. If we allow violence to rear its ugly head, we shall have no peaceful country as we head towards elections," said Bishop Kamau who took charge of the expansive diocese following the transfer of Bishop Maurice Muhatia to Kisumu.

"I urge politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns, when we have violence in the country we all suffer. Let us all join hands and pray for peace so that we can have peaceful elections," said Bishop Kamau on Sunday.

Peaceful world

He told Christians that when Jesus Christ rose from the dead his first message was to have a peaceful world.

"This message of peace from Jesus Christ is still alive today. That peace is not given by human beings but God himself and we should guard it," he added.

He continued: "As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we should always remember that this resurrection is as a result of his suffering and crucifixion and therefore for peace to prevail, there must be some sacrifice. Christians must do whatever it takes to ensure peace prevails during and after elections,"

He told the youth to shun politicians exploiting and inciting them to cause chaos.

Violence

"I urge our youth to be peace ambassadors during these elections rather than being used as tools of violence by politicians who are out to exploit them," said Bishop Kamau.

Bishop Kamau urged Christians to troop back to their churches as the Covid-19 pandemic has considerably subsided.