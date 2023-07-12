Ruling on CASs puts me in ‘career purgatory’, says Itumbi

Social media digital strategist Dennis Itumbi is asking the Court Of Appeal to quash the High Court decision that declared unconstitutional the 50 Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Mr Itumbi says the judgment that dealt a devastating blow to the President William Ruto administration left him in a career purgatory.

Mr Itumbi wants the judgment set aside and the 50 CASs to resume their duties.

On July 3, 2023 High Court Judges Kanyi Kimondo, Hedwig Ong’udi and Alnashir Visram quashed the appointment of 50 individuals as CASs by President Ruto, terming it unconstitutional.

In the appeal, Mr Itumbi states that he will continue to suffer adverse effects of inherently incompatible orders emanating from two superior courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“The applicant will remain in a state of career purgatory, since he can neither serve in the office to which they were legally recruited nor can they seek other gainful employment since their fate is indeterminate,” Mr Itumbi states.

In the appeal, Mr Itumbi, who had been appointed the CAS in the Ministry of ICT, says the High Court erred in law and fact in finding that the office of chief administrative secretary was created by the President and the Public Service Commission.

“The learned judges erred in law and fact in declaring as unconstitutional the entire complement of 50 chief administrative secretaries, appointed vide Gazette Notice dated March 16, 2023 (Notification was published on March 22, 2023), yet the matter is still pending adjudication before a higher Superior Court,” read the court papers.

He now wants the Court of Appeal to grant an interim stay of execution of the judgment and orders of the High Court issued on July 3, 2023.

Through Dr Kamotho, Mr Itumbi says that the orders of the High Court have deprived the President the mandate bestowed by Article 132 (4) (a) of the Constitution, to establish an office in the public service in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, and effectively crippled the delivery of government services.