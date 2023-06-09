Ruling of ex-prisons chief Reuben Mutua's family land case set for 14 June

The ruling in the case in which the family of former Kenya Prisons Commissioner Reuben Nzioka Mutua is fighting to save his 800-acre farm in Emali, Makueni County, has been set for June 14.

"Take further notice that the court will give judgment ex-parte and such orders may be made as the court deems fit," Justice Theresia Murigi of the Environment and Lands Court said on Wednesday.

Mutua was the head of Kenya's prisons until 1986, when he died in a road accident. At the time of his death, he had not secured the title deed to the land, which the family says he bought with the help of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

Mutua, General Jackson Mulinge and Brig Mahmoud Mohammed were instrumental in quelling the 1982 coup attempt.

Both the squatters and the late Mutua's family now claim the 800 acres of land in the Kinyoo area near Emali Township.

In 2020, Mr Mutua's son went to court after failed attempts to evict the squatters. But "the authorities said they had no orders to act," Dr Peter Mutua told Nation.Africa. The case lists the Attorney General, the National Lands Commission and the Makueni County government as respondents.

Mr Mutua's family is relying, among other things, on a 2003 ruling by Justice Phillip Waki against an attempt by the squatters to claim the land. They are also relying on a 2009 ruling that ordered Seku to move to repossess his 5,000 acres of land.

"After my father's death, my mother took over as administrator, but she too did not complete the title process until she died in 2002. Both are buried on the land with my sister, brother and his wife," says Dr Mutua.

Peter says that before their mother died, his elder brother was in charge of the farm and leased it to people from Kongo village without proper agreements.

The lease continued until the family issued an eviction notice to the residents after their mother's death.

"When the notice was issued, the 'tenants' took us to court, claiming that we were not the owners of the property, a petition that was dismissed by Justice Waki in 2003 on the basis of "a complete lack of evidence", says Mutua.

"They continued this relationship with my brother until 2007 when he demolished the family house (with the help of the Congolese) to spite the family and they moved first to Sultan Hamud and later to Nakuru where he died in 2010," he adds.

In his absence, the inhabitants continued to work the land.

"When I returned from the US in 2011, I took over the land and started visiting it frequently, chasing away the people who were trying to build structures on the land," says Dr Mutua.

But he ran into trouble when he tried to get the title deed, and the process stalled at the Ministry of Lands.

The property file "disappeared", making it impossible to process the title.

"By God's grace, in 2017 we found someone to help us get the title, a process we completed in 2019," Peter says.

"During this time I was constantly on the ground in Emali. In September 2018, I noticed a structure that had been built on the land, which I demolished. I also engaged the DCI in Nzaui to arrest the people we found farming on the land," he said.

Peter claims that the person arrested for putting up the structure initially claimed to have bought the land, but later changed his story and said he was a squatter.