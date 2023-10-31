Royal visit to affect traffic flow in Nairobi

Nairobi residents have been told to expect traffic disruptions during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State visit to Kenya.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, last evening, the British royal family said that the King and Queen were on their way to the country. They are expected to be in Kenya for a four-day visit starting from today to November 3.

Governor Johnson Sakaja addressed the press yesterday and said they are all set to receive the King and the Queen today. Mr Sakaja told city residents to expect “mild” traffic disruptions.

“The interruptions are minimal because of the routes the entourage will take. You will see Nairobi culture on display on the British High Commission vans which have been painted to show Nairobi’s matatu culture,” said the governor.

Sakaja is confident that proper preparations have been made to welcome the royals. “We have all the budgetary arrangements in place.

Preparations are complete, this is a global event. As Nairobi, we are ready, and I am happy. It is an honour for Nairobi to be the first destination for the King of England to visit,” he said.

Mr Sakaja said that the royals will visit State House this morning and will be welcomed by President William Ruto.

In their busy schedule, the King and Queen will then visit several parts of the city before going back to State House for a State banquet. The visit is aimed at celebrating the warm relationship between Kenya and Britain.

The King and Queen are expected to visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and the surrounding areas. The King will also meet UN staff, faith leaders, young people and Kenyan marines training alongside British Royal Marines, as well as attending an event celebrating Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai.

The programme will reflect how Kenya and Britain are working together on a wide range of issues such as boosting mutual prosperity, tackling climate change, promoting youth opportunities and employment, advancing sustainable development and creating a more stable and secure region.

Last week, the British High Commission in Kenya went one step further by fusing the traditional pomp of diplomatic visits with the vibrant street culture of Kenya's matatus.

The envoy worked with renowned graffiti artists to transform the Commission’s fleet of vans into colourful spectacles that pay homage to Nairobi's iconic matatu culture. It will be King Charles III’s first visit to a Commonwealth country since becoming a monarch in September last year.

He was crowned King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth was the longest serving British monarch in history.