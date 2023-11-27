Row over Sh1.2bn owed to Spanish firm sucks in President Ruto, Spain PM Pedro Sanchez

A Sh1.2 billion debt owed by the Kenyan government to a Spanish company for consultancy services risks sparking a diplomatic row between the two countries.

A series of correspondences by senior government officials has lifted the lid on an unsuccessful high-level intervention to clear the debt that ended up being a topic of discussion during Kenya-Spain Joint Business Forum in Madrid in April.

The Spanish company, Typsa, had been contracted for consultancy services for the feasibility study and detailed design on Lower Ewaso Ng’iro South River Multi-Purpose Dam in 2012.

The push to clear the long standing debt has since sucked in President William Ruto and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after previous attempts by Spanish Ambassador to Kenya Javier Garcia de Viedma failed.

Mr Viedma had, in a letter dated May 3, 2021, told then National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani that the debt had forced Typsa to put on hold its plans to build its African headquarters in Nairobi.

When President Ruto assumed office in September last year, President Sanchez flew to the country to follow up on the matter, according to a letter by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndug’u to then East African Community, Asals and Regional Development CS Rebecca Miano, now the Trade minister.

“[Dr Ruto has] raised a concern over the pending payments and other issues with Spanish companies and directed that they should be addressed expeditiously,” said Prof Ndung’u in the letter.

Ms Miano, in a June 9 letter, lamented to then Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Alfred Mutua (now heading the Tourism docket) that her ministry was yet to get funding to clear the bill, despite “consistently”making “appeals for funding to pay the pending bill to the National Treasury.”

Dr Mutua had raise the matter with Ms Miano on May 30 after attending the Kenya-Spain forum in Madrid on April 27.

“During my bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Jose Bueno, the minister brought up the issue of a pending payment of eight million euros (Sh1.2 billion) owed to the Spanish company Typsa,” he said in the letter.

“In addition, Mr Bueno indicated that the Spanish government would welcome a speedy and appropriate resolution of this matter, including exploring the possibility of staggered payments. In this respect, I promised my counterpart that the issue would be given due and suitable consideration by the Kenyan government,” Dr Mutua wrote.

The ministry is currently under Ms Penina Malonzo. In the supplementary budget assented to by President Ruto last Thursday, the State Department for Asals and Regional Development received Sh32 billion.

Initially, the department was allocated Sh24 billion.

Also Read: Pending bills is indictment on State

“The State Department for Asals and Regional Development has been allocated an additional Sh8.2 billion for various interventions including flood mitigation efforts and emergency relief assistance noting the ongoing above average rainfall,” a dispatch from State House last week indicated.

State House indicated that total expenditure and net lending had increased from 23 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to 24.4 per cent of GDP, which consequently increased the fiscal deficit from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent of GDP.

“However, the expansion in the fiscal deficit has not been occasioned by ministerial expenditure but by public debt service in view of the depreciating Kenya Shilling against the US dollar and other major currencies,” it added.

The Consolidated Fund Services expenditure has increased by Sh145.49 billion, mostly due to increased foreign interest payments, according to the communiqué by State House.