Ronalo boss shooting: Tom Mboya gets 23 years in jail

A Nairobi court on Wednesday sentences Tom Oywa Mboya, who attempted to kill William Osewe of K'Osewe Ronalo Foods, to 23 years in jail.

The tour operator was convicted last week of the attempted murder.

Mboya was accused of trying to kill Osewe and another man, Wilfred Ombunya Tembula on December 1, 2016.

The court heard that Mr Mboya shot Mr Osewe several times and left him for dead.

Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku said the prosecution, led by Anderson Gikunda, presented overwhelming evidence to warrant a conviction.

"It is not disputed that Mboya shot Osewe. He did so not once but four times,” the magistrate said.

Mboya denied the charges of attempted murder in 2017 and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

In 2019, however, he admitted to shooting the restaurateur but argued it was in self-defence after Osewe threatened him.

In his mitigation, Mboya, through lawyer Benjamin Makokha, pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, saying that failing to grant this would amount to condemning the society that has been depending on him.