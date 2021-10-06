Ronalo boss shooting: Tom Mboya gets 23 years in jail

Tom Oywa Mboya

Tom Oywa Mboya at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 27, 2021, when he was convicted of the attempted murder of K'Osewe Ronalo Foods William Guda Osewe in 2016.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court on Wednesday sentences Tom Oywa Mboya, who attempted to kill William Osewe of K'Osewe Ronalo Foods, to 23 years in jail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.