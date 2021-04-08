Blogger Robert Alai barred from defaming hospital on social media

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

  • High Court rules that blogger's posts have led to a panic among the hospital's current and potential patients.
  • Hospital founder Shwarup Mishra said allegations by Alai are severely denting the image of the hospital locally and internationally.  


The High Court has stopped controversial blogger Robert Alai from publishing defamatory words against Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre Limited and it's founder Shwarup Mishra. 

