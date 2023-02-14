Robert Alai assaulted by Kisumu politician over 'spiteful' tweet

Police in Kisumu are investigating an incident where outspoken Nairobi member of the County Assembly Robert Alai was assaulted by another politician.

The Kileleshwa Ward Representative and blogger reported to the police that he had been assaulted by Mr Jacktone Ojwang Ogendo, a former Kisumu MCA representing Nyalenda 'A' Ward.

The claim was reported at the Kisumu Central Police Station and booked as an 'assault of a VIP incident'.

According to police, Mr Alai reported that he had been assaulted by Mr Ogendo at Pinecone Hotel, a facility owned by Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron.

"Mr Alai was confronted by former MCA for Nyalenda B Jacktone Ojwang Ogendo who head butted the reportee on the forehead thus sustaining a slight cut on his forehead,” read the police report.

Mr Alai was referred to hospital for treatment and he later reported to the Kisumu Central Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer for statement recording and further action.

While the police did not establish the motive of the said assault, Mr Ogendo is said to have been angered by a tweet Mr Alai made some months ago touching on his family and therefore he might have found an opportunity to confront the Nairobi MCA when he spotted him at the hotel.

Mr Alai has asked police and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o to investigate the former MCA over some defilement allegations.

Nation understands that Mr Alai's aides, and hotel staff intervened to restore order following the commotion, which was threatening to get out of hand.

In July 2021, Mr Alai was involved in a street altercation along Nairobi's Oliotoktok Road with musician Ringtone, which ended up in court after the later accused Mr Alai of assaulting him.

The singer said trouble started after the blogger refused to drive on at a junction when the traffic lights turned green.

"I hooted and gestured him to give way and instead, he started following my car along Oliotoktok Road," Ringtone then said.