Robbery, sexual offences convicts challenge sentences​

When Mwalongo Chichoro, who is serving a life sentence for defiling a child, appeared in court last week, he seemed optimistic that he would be set free or at least have his sentence reduced following his petition seeking resentencing.

However, that was not to be as the High Court dismissed his request, which had been anchored on a 2017 Supreme Court decision on the now famous Francis Muruatetu case, saying it did not have jurisdiction to resentence Chichoro.

“This court does not therefore have the jurisdiction to interfere with the life sentence imposed on the petitioner given that the charges against him were in relation to sexual offences,” said Justice Eric Ogola.

In the same court were Mohamed Bakari and Hussein Hamisi, who had been sentenced to death for robbery with violence.

Similarly, Justice Ogola dismissed their petition because it was founded on the Muruatetu decision and thus the court said it did not have jurisdiction to cut their sentences.

“In as far as this petition is founded on the Muruatetu decision and this court having dealt with the petitioners’ appeals, this court is functus officio (finished its duty),” said Justice Ogola.

In the Muruatetu case, the Supreme Court declared that the mandatory nature of the death sentence as provided for under the Penal Code was unconstitutional but said their order did not disturb the validity of the death sentence as contemplated under Article 26 (3) of the Constitution.

After this decision, hundreds of inmates convicted of robbery with violence and sexual offences across the country rushed to the High Court and filed petitions seeking resentencing.

Many were lucky as their sentences were reduced after mitigation while others walked out of prison gates after being set free.

On July 6, the wave of resentencing came to a halt after the Supreme Court issued more directives stating that the Muruatetu decision applied to sentences for murder under sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

The new directives have led to the dismissal of various petitions filed by people convicted of robbery with violence and sexual offences who were relying on the Muruatetu decision to have their sentences reduced or be set free.

Now, 20 robbery with violence and sexual offences convicts from Shimo la Tewa prison have filed separate petitions challenging the constitutionality of the mandatory sentences against them.

They are seeking to have the mandatory death sentence as provided for under Section 296(2) and 297 (2) of the Penal Code declared unconstitutional.

For their part, the sexual offences convicts want the mandatory life and minimum sentences as provided for under Section 8(2), (3), (4),11(1),20 (1) and Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act declared unconstitutional.

They argue that these sections of the Sexual Offences Act denied them a fair trial and equality before the law due to the mandatory nature of the sentences.

They also argue that the Muruatetu decision excluded sexual offenders and discriminated against them by denying them the right to a fair trial including the benefit of the least severe of the prescribed punishment.

“We the petitioners humbly beg this court to declare unconstitutionality of the mandatory life sentence and mandatory minimum sentences under sections Section 8(2), (3), (4),11(1),20 (1) and Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act,” part of the petition says.

Both sets of convicts also want an order issued directing new hearings on sentences depending on the circumstances of each convict.

They say they are not complaining about their convictions but about the unconstitutionality of the mandatory death sentence and life and minimum sentences.

The convicts argue that the circumstances facing them are similar to those murder convicts face under Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Removing the mandatory sentences, they say, will be in order, just and equitable because that will be in line with the requirement of fair treatment under the Constitution that every suspect has a right to a fair trial.

A hearing is scheduled for October 21.