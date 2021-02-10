Triton
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Road to Triton scandal was paved with good intentions

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) was in 2006 declared the second-best performing State corporation, one man was at the centre of the glory.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya seeks slot in another AU contest

  2. How to navigate Nation.Africa's paywall

  3. Setback for Bobi Wine in poll petition

  4. New world for children in CBC plan

  5. PRIME Vaccine ‘apartheid’ will harm all of us

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.