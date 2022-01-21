Rising Lake Victoria water levels displace 864 households

For close to three years now, 65-year-old Nelson Onyango Abuor has helplessly been watching his seven-acre piece of land getting swallowed as Mother Nature reared its ugly head in front of him.

So devastating has the situation been for the retired assistant chief of Ogenya sub-location in Nyando Sub County.

“The rise in Lake Victoria water levels which started in 2019 happened so fast,” said the former administrator as he blankly gazed at his wasted ancestral land.

The bursting of River Nyando banks and the worst backflow that steadily rose to peak at 13.45 metres, according to a survey conducted by Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), saw a total of 1,600 acres submerged in Kanyagwal Location alone.

At the height of the disaster, area chief Boniface Nyandeje pointed out that about 864 households were displaced as water surged up to four kilometres from the landing site.

Apart from his five-roomed retirement home getting submerged, the aftermath of the raging waters saw Mr Abuor lose his crops, livestock and other household items.

Nelson Onyango Abuor, a former assiatant chief of Ogenya Sub-Location at his home on January 17, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“It is sad seeing the home which I built using my pension submerged in the water,” he told Nation.Africa.

He said that it was painful that he had nothing to show for the 36 years he worked as an adult education teacher, with 21 years being in the administration.

“I had invested all my life savings on my farm and my home. All this has gone down the drain,” Mr Abuor said.

He was forced to rent a single iron-sheet room at a higher ground in Riat shopping centre where he lives with his wife and six grandchildren.

Extended family

From a life of providing for himself and his extended family, the former administrator has had to rely on well-wishers and donors for upkeep.

After squeezing together for one and a half years, Mr Abuor was elated when one of the residents offered him a piece of land in the neighbourhood to build a house.

Peasant farming

“With the help of friends and other well-wishers, I managed to build a two-roomed house and have a small space where I can do peasant farming,” he said.

While Mr Abuor is lucky to own a home, thousands of other residents still live in makeshift tents, hoping the level of Lake Victoria waters will subside.

To date, Ogenya assistant Chief Barnabas Odhong' has indicated that 350 families are still living in camps, rented houses or integrated with families and relatives living in dry areas.

Mr Nyandeje noted that the prolonged effects of flooding has affected some of the critical facilities like health facilities, markets, beaches and six other primary and secondary schools in the expansive region.

Other schools that stretch to South Kawino Location in Nyando include Nyamrundu, Oseth, Kibarwa, Odienya Korwana and both Kandaria primary and secondary schools.

“We had to merge some schools with the neighbouring ones after they were rendered inhabitable,” he said.

Other than the risk of human-wildlife conflict, the prevailing condition has seen a sharp increase of diseases like malaria and other waterborne ailments.

Experts have attributed the rising levels of Lake Victoria to effects of climate change, which has affected the season rotations and rain cycles, as well as poor or no environmental conservation practices in the daily lives of people living along the shores of the lake.