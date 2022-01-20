Sexual violence

Human rights groups have reported that gang rape was the most common form of sexual violence in the 2017 General Election.

Rights groups say gang rape marred 2017 polls, warn on sexual violence during elections

  • Other sexual crimes committed included rape, defilement, genital mutilation, forced male circumcision and sexual exploitation.
  • Of all rape cases documented, 19 per cent were raped by one perpetrator and 52.6 per cent by multiple perpetrators.

Human rights groups have warned about gender-based violence during this year’s campaigns as an investigation cited gang rape in past elections. 

