Rigathi Gachagua urges African leaders to give young people space to lead

Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua has challenged African leaders to enhance political stability in their countries for the sake of the youth climbing the leadership ladder.

Mr Gachagua who was speaking in Kigali, Rwanda during Youthconnekt Africa Summit on Friday said it would not be possible to mentor young people to ascend to power in all spheres when there are turmoils and economic meltdowns.

"Much as we encourage our youth in Africa to take their rightful place and take leadership, in investment, business, ICT and leadership, it is not possible if those of us who have been given an opportunity to lead, fail to create the right political stability and environment to allow them to prevail," said DP Gachagua on Thursday.

Rightful role

"We urge leaders to give our young people space to take their rightful role. Let us create political and economical stability to create the right environment for our young people," he added.

According to Mr Gachagua, the continent will not progress if the youngsters are not productively involved in the affairs of their countries, more so in tackling challenges like climate change and food insecurity being witnessed currently.

"Without the youth, Africa is not going to recover any significant forces or resources for transformative growth. Young people are on the frontlines of social challenges that bedevil our nations whether it is an employment, access to capital, climate change, food security or exclusion," he said.

The DP said Kenya has made good strides in tapping the know-how, energy and expertise of the youth in accelerate its development agenda with the youth agenda at the center.

"Investing in the youth as our administration sees it begins with placing youth agenda in a predominantly position of our national development agenda. This is informed and powered by their participation and Kenya's Constitution which expressly provide that the state must take measures to ensure a full-sum participation by the young people in social, economy and political life of our nations," he said.

With the continent having the biggest young population in the world, Mr Gachagua rallied the youth to take up the mantle of both economic and political leadership to steer Africa to the next level of growth and development.

Rapid changes

"The young people are the future of this continent. We want to tell our young people that the people of this continent especially the elder population is in your hands. You have what it takes to take this continent to the next level. Granted, age is on your side. You have the energy, the passion, the zeal and most importantly, you have the brains that we need to turn around this continent," he said.