News Rigathi Gachagua takes oath for the office of the Deputy President Tuesday, December 05, 2023 Check out our other coverage of President elect William Ruto's inauguration below: William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, attends Ruto inauguration President Ruto changes social media bios after taking oath Excitement, expectations in Kasarani ahead of Ruto's swearing-in Live updates from Ruto's swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium Watch Ruto's swearing-in live