Rift Valley leaders mobilise thousands to attend Ruto swearing-in

Preparations are in high gear for supporters of President-elect William Ruto to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok and MPs have hired buses to transport the Kenya Kwanza coalition supporters for the function with residents jostling to be added to the list of those set to travel.

More than 100 buses had been hired in Kericho and Bomet counties for the trip as of Saturday morning.

Governor Barchok announced he was sponsoring 25 buses, immediate former Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui has hired 20, his successor Mr Richard Kilel will pay for 10, Bomet East MP Richard Yegon has paid for 15 buses while his Chepalungu counterpart Victor Koech will pay for another two buses.

"This is a historic moment that we are going flat out on our own to ensure those who cannot afford to travel, are facilitated to witness the swearing in of Dr Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya," said Mr Yegon.

Self-funded

He confirmed that the leaders in South Rift had hired the buses from their own pockets.

In Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and MPs were also busy mobilising their supporters to attend the swearing function where the leadership baton will pass on from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dr Ruto - currently serving as the Deputy President.

Meanwhile, in Nakuru, some of the MPs said since the function was organised by the State they will rely on the government to pay for the buses that will ferry the residents from the 11 constituencies.

Rongai MP Paul Chebor said each constituency will provide one bus of about 52 people who will travel to Nairobi to attend the swearing-in of Dr Ruto.

"Each constituency will have at least one bus of about 52 people who will be selected by the area MPs as they are the coordinators of the swearing local committees at the constituency level," said Mr Chebor.

Mr Chebor said there is no money so far that has been disbursed by the state for ferrying residents but urged supporters who have financial means not to rely on state transport.

"Our work as MPs is to mobilise supporters and ensure those who are eligible go to Nairobi to witness this big and historic function," said Mr Chebor.