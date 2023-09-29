Revisiting the pulpit power of fiery cleric David Gitari 10 years later

In the British university city of Oxford stands the Oxford Centre for Mission Studies (OCMS). Its mission is ‘to advance study, educate and research in God’s mission and to convene practitioners, scholars and leaders in creative and prophetic dialogue.’

Established in 1983, OCMS has for the past four decades trained a battalion of parachurch leaders especially from developing nations. Archbishop Dr David Gitari was instrumental in formation of the centre and served as its first chairman.

Dr David Gitari. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Writing in his autobiography Troubled But Not Destroyed, Gitari gives the background of the centre and states that there was a time many Anglican leaders from developing nations and who formed two-thirds of the members of the church felt that their interests, especially social, political and economic, were not being well articulated in the church. The ‘rebels’ therefore called a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand in March of 1982.

“The immediate consequence of the Bangkok meeting was the need for a theological institution to assist theologians from two-thirds world to do research leading to a Doctor of Theology degree. This idea led to the foundation of the Oxford Centre for Mission Studies,” Dr Gitari writes.

As Kenya and the world remembers Dr Gitari 10 years after his death, his legacy in education remains one of the strongest. Veteran journalist John Mwendwa is the son of the late Gitari. He says his father was foresighted in many issues, even away from his core calling of preaching the gospel. Dr Gitari died on September 30, 2013 aged 76.

“The church was the key agent of development during his time and he was able to initiate the Christian Community Services (CCS) that engineered his holistic approach to ministry bringing dispensaries, schools, agricultural demonstrations, economic prosperity, etc to people.

Former ACK Archbishop David Gitari (centre) welcomes Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) at the Philadelphia Retreat and Conference Centre in Meru on April 20, 2012. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“I remember the diocese was renowned for this that numerous delegations of bishops and clergy from churches around the country, Africa and indeed the world came to the diocese of Mt Kenya East and later Kirinyaga to understand how to fuse ministry with development. No wonder his CCS was changed into Anglican Development Services (ADS) adopted by the entire Anglican of Kenya,” he says. This part of delegations was witnessed by this writer while on a boat ride from Bukavu to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019. He shared a seat with Bishop Sylvestre Bahati of the Bukavu Diocese.

“Archbishop Gitari was a man with a great vision for the church. I was honoured to have made his acquaintance and later we became good friends, a friendship that saw us twin our two dioceses of Bukavu and Kirinyaga. Because of this I and many of members of my diocese visited Kirinyaga many times to learn how to do ministry as well as serve Christians in other areas,” Bishop Bahati said.

Larger than life and generally an amiable person, Gitari was many things to many people. For some, he was a loving parent (see side bar). For others he was Father Christmas who gave presents including education, health and economic services. Yet to the political class, especially those of the ruling Kanu dictatorship, Gitari was God’s own rod of righteousness sent to pass judgement on them. One of his memorable fiery sermons criticised the 1987 declaration by then President Moi that only those with identification cards and Kanu membership cards would be allowed to vote. This declaration disenfranchised many voters informing Gitari’s sermon titled "Harassed and Helpless" which was based on Matthew 9:35-38.

“And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every disease and every infirmity. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples the harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few; pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out labourers into his harvest,” reads the scriptures.

Retired Anglican Archbishop David Makuba Gitari (left) presents his donation to Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a' Nzeki during a fundraising event for the reconstruction of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Nairobi on September 30, 2013. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“The prelate claimed that the citizens of Kenya were harassed like sheep without a shepherd because they were being blocked from exercising their democratic right. In this sermon, Gitari addressed a number of issues, ranging from corruption in the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU), to economic inflation, to politics. But of utmost significance was his call for the constitution to be upheld, because it guaranteed that all citizens who qualified constitutionally to register as voters were able to do so regardless of any membership fee. In moments of crisis, he said, it was often difficult to get leaders who could rise to the occasion to stand with the poor,” university dons Stephen Muoki and Stephen Asol wrote in an article titled "Pulpit power" and the unrelenting voice of Archbishop David Gitari in the democratisation of Kenya, 1986 to 1991.

The Provost of All Saints Cathedral Rev. Canon Evans Omollo is one of those who were greatly impacted by Gitari.

“On several occasions, I listened to Archbishop Gitari boldly correct those who challenged him from within government to focus on spiritual matters. Such critics argued that he is in the business of preparing people for going to heaven and should leave politics for politicians. Gitari would quote the Gospel of John 10:10 where he argued that if the mission of Jesus is to enable people live abundant and fulfilled lives, then he couldn’t betray his Saviour by keeping quiet when livelihoods are destroyed. This formed what I see as his political theology that was anchored in God’s vision of dismantling oppressive societal and government structures that perpetuated inequalities, poverty and all forms of negative impact in humanity.





“David Gitari was a bold cleric who took on powers that be head-on every time he was convinced they mishandled power entrusted to them or they failed to live up to their mandate.

Gitari was very keen in developing others. During his tenure as the Bishop for Mount Kenya East (later split to create the diocese of Embu and Kirinyaga in 1990) the Archbishop heavily invested in training the clergy under his care. Most of those he mentored are today bishops or top academics in our universities locally and abroad...He himself was a scholar and this he never kept to himself, he released others to be as good as he was,” he says.

However, it was not only the politicians who felt Gitari’s strong stand on issues. One of the remarkable cases he talks about was when the daughter of a prominent Kenyan wanted to marry at the All Saints Cathedral. However, when the would-be bride appeared for pre-marital counselling she was heavily pregnant. The head of the church then, Festo Olang’, then decreed that the wedding would not take place in the sanctuary but in the vestry.