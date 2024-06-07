Review impeachment law, governors now urge Senate

Governors have revisited the impeachment threshold debate, appealing to the Senate to support and pursue a tighter law.

The governors cite an opening for abuse and witch-hunt in the County Governments Act, 2012.

The Council of Governors says impeachment can be abused to frustrate county bosses.

“Let us address the issue of impeachment threshold. We need to be clear on what can cause impeachment,” Council chairperson Anne Waiguru said at a Senate team retreat in Eldoret.

Ms Waiguru, herself a survivor of an impeachment as Kirinyaga governor in 2020, said a clear law would give guidelines on what constitutes an offence that could lead to the removal of a county boss and how that should be carried out.

She added that recalling an elected MP is more difficult than removing a governor from office.

Abuse of office

“We hope the Senate will resolve this because it creates a problem in inter-governmental relations,” Governor Waiguru told the senators.

Article 181 of the Constitution stipulates the grounds on which a governor can be removed from office. These include gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, abuse of office or gross misconduct and physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of office of governor.

The same Article mandates Parliament to enact laws on the procedure for the removal of a governor.

Mr Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi) and Mr Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) are casualties of the current impeachment procedures, while several others have narrowly escaped bids executed by county assemblies.

The survivors include Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. She has survived impeachment three times, twice being saved by the Senate.

The governor termed the impeachment attempts a witch-hunt by detractors.

Section 33 of the County Governments Act (2012) provides the process to be followed in the removal of a governor.

Impeachment charge

It begins with a Member of the County Assembly who may by notice to the Speaker, supported by at least a third of the members, move a motion on the same.

If the motion is backed by at least two-thirds of the MCAs, the Speaker of the County Assembly informs the Senate Speaker of the resolution within two days.

The Senate Speaker then convenes a meeting of the Senate within seven days to hear charges against the governor.

The Senate may appoint a special team comprising 11 of its members to investigate the matter.

The committee is required to report to the Senate within 10 days on whether the allegations have been substantiated.