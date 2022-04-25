Revealed: Why suspected criminals choose Tanzania border

It is said that quick delivery of justice is the only known deterrence to crime.

At times, civilians, police officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have lived up to the aphorism by quickly tracking down suspects who attempt to beat justice by going into hiding in neighbouring countries.

For three years, Ms Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, 35, was one of the smartest city-based female robbers who operated between Kenya and Tanzania, terrorising nationals of both countries, but police could not catch her.

Photos of Ms Akinyi, the mother of one, were displayed in almost all the police stations in Nairobi County, informing members of the public that she was wanted and they should report her as soon as they spot her.

Some of these images even faded without the police managing to arrest and charge her for the robberies and break-ins she pulled off in Kileleshwa, Muthangari, Hurlingham, Lavington and Kilimani estates.

What surprised police officers whenever a robbery was reported in the five estates was that they could see Ms Akinyi in CCTV footage.

But DCI investigators learnt that Ms Akinyi would conduct the robberies with her team and dash into hiding in Tanzania.

Lavender Akinyi Ogilo was on police's most-wanted list before she was arrested on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Photo credit: FIle

Ms Fatuma Hadi, the former DCI boss in Kilimani, studied her moves, laid a trap when she was informed that Ms Akinyi was in Kenya and ensnared her.

Just like Ms Akinyi’s case, prime suspects in cases ranging from assault and rape to terrorism have recently been arrested as they tried to flee Kenya.

Security experts say that such cases are the result of a belief that Kenya does not relate well with its neighbours on crime and a suspect can easily hide there without being noticed.

In police custody

On March 30, a couple wanted for the murder of a three-year-old boy called Baby David were caught on their way to Tanzania and are in police custody.

Baby David’s body had been dumped at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi.

He and his six-year-old brother had been left in the care of Phylis Njeri and her husband Jackson Ngui by their mother, who works in Saudi Arabia.

The couple were arrested in Illasit village, Kajiado County, near the Kenya-Tanzania border, where they were reportedly hiding as they tried to cross to Tanzania.

“The suspects were traced at their hideout in the remote village in Kajiado County as they desperately sought to cross the Kenyan border to Tanzania,” DCI boss George Kinoti said in a statement.

Another case is that of Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, a suspect in the sexual harassment of a female motorist on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi County.

The suspect had escaped a police dragnet in Mukuru Kaiyaba by crawling through a sewer duct.

But he was finally caught by Nairobi area sleuths on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Suspects, Jackson Ngui (Left) and Phyllis Njeri after being arrested. Photo credit: Courtesy | DCI

He was placed at the scene of the crime by the DCI National Forensic Laboratory and with the help of information provided by his relatives. Mr Obadiah is in police custody.

Security experts Byron Adera and George Musamali said the best solution is collaborating with neighbouring countries to fight crime.

“The suspected criminals who tend to flee to neighbouring countries already know that there are diplomatic issues caused by frosty relationships between Kenya and (some of) its neighbours,” said Mr Adera.

In recent years, Kenya has had a love-hate relationship with Tanzania in particular.

Mr Adera said that the suspected criminals know very well that Kenyan officers cannot just cross into a neighbouring country in pursuit of a criminal.

They also know that Kenyan officers will not use their resources to go after them for committing minor crimes.