President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
AFP

News

Prime

Uhuru, Raila pick team for 2022 coalition talks 

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Two principals have reportedly given the 10-member team 14 days to present a report on coalition mechanisms.
  • Deputy President William Ruto yesterday vowed to defeat the coalition being crafted by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have formed a 10-member team to spearhead coalition talks between the Orange party and Jubilee in a complete turnaround for parties that three years ago were bitter political rivals after the controversial 2017 presidential election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

  2. Liberia reimposes anti-Covid rules as cases spike

  3. Will Covid-19 limit India’s ventures into Africa?

  4. Museveni: Uganda-made Covid vaccine will be ready soon

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.