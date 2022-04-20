Revealed: Raila's busy itinerary for US visit

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential hopeful Raila Odinga will tomorrow (Friday) leave the country for the United States for a week-long visit where he is expected to hold meetings with senior government officials.

In an itinerary released by Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, the former Prime Minister will meet senior US government officials as well as senior members of US Congress in Washington DC.

He will also hold talks with key African-American leaders, Kenyans in the American diaspora as well as key think-tanks in the US.

Mr Odinga will be accompanied by governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), and James Ongwae (Kisii), as well as Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Aldai MP Dr Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, Prof Mutua and former Kenya Ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo among others.

Mr Odinga will be using the tour to outline his vision for Kenya, underline the importance of strategic and historic US-Kenya relationship and the vital interests that the two countries share.

When he is done with Washington DC, Mr Odinga’s second leg of the tour will be at the Silicon Valley, San Francisco where he will also hold talks with leaders and entrepreneurs in the IT and technology space with the aim of promoting partnerships.

“Mr Odinga is no stranger to the US and its leaders. He is an international statesman, a leading pan Africanist, and leading global figure in the struggle for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. A father of the 2010 Constitution, Mr Odinga will take the opportunity of the visit to outline his vision for Kenya, underline the importance of strategic and historic US-Kenya relationship and the vital interests that the two countries share, promote business partnership and investment in Kenya in IT and technology, and fellowship with Kenyans abroad,” Prof Mutua said in a statement.

Mr Odinga is expected to use his visit to explain to the international community what his coalition party- Azimio La Umoja One stands for as the August General Elections draw closer.