Revealed: New push to create five more counties for the 'marginalised'

An MP has drafted a Bill seeking to create five new counties, arguing that the move would protect the rights of marginalised communities.

Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama says the Bill “will solve the perennial ethnic antagonism and divisive elections”.

“The amendment shall ensure that the objects of devolution are realised and that the rights of minorities and the marginalised are promoted and protected. These amendments allow some specific minorities the right to manage their own affairs and further their own development,” reads the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Bill seeks to create Kuria, Teso, Mount Elgon, East Pokot and Mwingi counties, which would raise the number of devolved units to 52 and expand the size of Parliament. They would be hived off regions where minority communities are stifled by dominant ones.

Referendum

The proposal, which requires approval by voters at a referendum, is likely to rekindle the emotions that characterised constitution-making and reopen debate on the thorny issue of domination and marginalisation in counties.

A consequent amendment to Article 97 of the Constitution to increase the number of women elected to represent the counties in the National Assembly from 47 to 52 means the membership of the House will rise to 354.

Equally, another proposed amendment to Article 98 of the Constitution to increase the number of elected senators from 47 to 52 will increase the membership of the Senate to 72.

Taken together, if the push to increase the number of counties were to be approved, the size of Parliament would increase from 416 to 426.

Clause 5 of the Bill mandates the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to delimit the additional counties from Migori; Busia; Bungoma and Trans Nzoia; Baringo and West Pokot; and Kitui, respectively, within six months of the commencement of the Act.

In the lead-up to the General Election, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had begun the push for a 48th county by proposing a Bill to split Kitui into two.

Although the Bill to amend the Constitution was scheduled for debate in the Senate but never materialised, it had nonetheless rekindled grievances arising from the stalled Building Bridges Initiative’s clamour to create an additional 70 constituencies and boundary delimitation that the electoral commission at the time said would only be completed after the elections.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposed the creation of a new Mwingi County, similar to what the new Bill envisages, suggesting the two lawmakers could work together.

Since the changes target the objects, principles and structure of devolved government, the proposed amendment to the Constitution, besides parliamentary approval, must be approved by a referendum.

The Constitution stipulates that a proposed amendment shall be approved by a referendum if at least 20 per cent of the registered voters in each of at least half (24) of the counties vote in the referendum, and the amendment is supported by a simple majority of the citizens voting in the referendum.

Politically explosive

The proposed amendments are politically explosive, given that they would see a realignment in the election of governors in the counties where the vote from the minority bloc has often been dangled as a top-up. The split counties would also have their share of financial allocation shrink as the resources are directed to the new units.

The changes would also have implications for presidential elections as some of the proposed new units lean on different political formations from the dominant community.

For instance, President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have won significant votes, including MP seats, in Teso and Kuria, even though Busia and Migori, respectively, have largely voted for opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The proposed change takes on further political significance because it increases the number of counties from which a presidential candidate can attain at least 25 per cent of the votes cast, a requirement that together with garnering more than half of all the votes cast in the election is needed to win the presidency.

The sponsor of the Bill has fashioned the changes as designed to bring services closer to the people by allowing minority groups their own counties.

“This is borne from the need to strengthen the structures of devolution with the special wish to bring development and services closer to the people,” reads the Bill.

The debate on redrawing the country’s electoral map will once again revive discussions on the fate of 27 constituencies that were protected in the first review although their population quota fell below the threshold.

The Andrew Ligale team that reviewed the boundaries in 2012 had protected 27 constituencies, nine at the Coast, six each in Central and North Eastern, four in Rift Valley and two in Western.

The 27 protected constituencies are Mvita, Galole, Bura, Lamu East, Lamu West, Taveta, Wundanyi, Mwatate, and Voi at the Coast; North Horr, Saku, Laisamis, Isiolo South, Siakago, and Kilome in Eastern; Ndaragwa, Tetu, Othaya, Mukurweini, Kangema, and Mathioya in Central; Samburu East, Marakwet East, Keiyo North, and Mogotio in Rift Valley; and Vihiga and Budalang’i in Western.

According to the Standing Orders, an MP seeking to change the Constitution will now be required to get signatures from 50 lawmakers supporting the bid before introducing the legislation in the House.