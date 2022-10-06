Revealed: City killer squad dined at Nairobi hotel after murders, abductions

After ending the lives of three people, including Kevin Otieno, who was shot 36 times in Mihang’o, Utawala, Nairobi, the gunmen proceeded to enjoy meals in an eatery at a petrol station in Njiru.

The other two people killed were Mr David Ochieng Odera and his friend, whose identity is unknown. They were killed opposite Jifiche bar on Lumumba Drive.

The Nation has established that the shooters arrived at the petrol station and proceeded to the restaurant.

One of the attendants remembered seeing a white Toyota Land Cruiser on the evening of September 23 but did not pay much attention to it.

“That was not the first time the vehicle was here. I am used to seeing it around,” said the attendant, who spoke in confidence.

Another attendant, when shown images of the vehicle, said he had seen it several times around Njiru.

“Hii mimi huiona mara nyingi sana ikipitapita huku” (I usually see this vehicle making the rounds here),” he said.

The team arrived at the restaurant after dumping Ms Evelyn Nduku, alias Bree, the girlfriend of late Mr Otieno, in Chokaa, Embakasi.

The gunmen had shed their bulletproof vests and face masks before entering the restaurant.

Meanwhile, at the time, Mr Alfred Odhiambo had been bundled into the boot of a motor vehicle, and a family member said Mr Odhiambo did not know where the driver was heading nor coming from.

In a video captured at the scene where Mr Otieno was brutally murdered, the white Land Cruiser and a grey Toyota Hilux can be seen parked as the gunmen shot him.

But the whereabouts of the Hilux at the time the gunmen were dining could not be immediately established.

The gunmen hit the news headlines two weeks ago when images of them carrying rifles and wearing face masks and bulletproof vests made the rounds on social media platforms.

In the first videos and images to leak on social media, the gunmen are seen knocking at the house of Mr Odhiambo before they forcefully entered and came out with him after handcuffing him.

So ruthless were the gunmen that they assaulted Mr Odhiambo right in front of his door before walking away with him.

It is unclear where the men went for six hours before they resurfaced, this time at China Ndogo Plaza in Mwiki, Kasarani, where they picked up Mr Otieno’s girlfriend and left with her.

This is after they had ransacked her house and covered her face with a piece of cloth.

The gunmen let Ms Nduku go on the same day. But they stayed with Mr Odhiambo for seven days, before dropping him off in Thika, Kiambu County.

The police have not issued an official statement about who the people were, even as the gunmen’s modus operandi shocked Kenyans.

But a popular crime buster known as Lone Survivor, who runs a Facebook page, wrote immediately after Mr Otieno was killed that he had been warned repeatedly but had refused to change his ways.

“I even called him personally and he never listened to what I had told him,” he posted.

In other posts, Lone Survivor said that they had established that Mr Otieno will be buried in Thika, Kiambu County and that members of his gang had vowed revenge.

Kayole sub-county police boss Paul Wambugu, in a previous interview, told the Nation that they were investigating the matter.